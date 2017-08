July 5 (Reuters) - RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA

* HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH INTESA SANPAOLO FOR CREDIT LINES FOR TOTAL EUR 332 MLN VALID TILL DEC 31, 2022

* CREDIT LINES TO BE USED FOR DEBT REFINANCING