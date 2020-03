BRIEF-RDI REIT Announces £34.4 Mln Strategic Disposals And Covid-19 Update

March 19 (Reuters) - RDI Reit PLC:

* RDI REIT PLC - £34.4M STRATEGIC DISPOSALS AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* RDI REIT PLC - CONTRACTS WERE EXCHANGED FOR SALE OF BAHNHOF CENTER FOR EUR 91.0 MILLION

* RDI REIT PLC - A FURTHER £186.4 MILLION OF ASSETS, NOT ALREADY SOLD OR EXCHANGED FOR SALE, FORM PART OF CO’S STRATEGIC DISPOSALS PLAN

* RDI REIT PLC - ANNOUNCES SALE OF PORTFOLIO, COMPRISING THREE DIY RETAIL WAREHOUSES FOR EUR 34.2 MILLION

* RDI REIT PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE ANY MEANINGFUL ESTIMATE OF EFFECT ON EARNINGS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR FROM COVID-19

* RDI REIT PLC - COMPANY HAS RELATIVELY LIMITED DEBT MATURITIES OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS,