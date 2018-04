BRIEF-Rdi REIT Says HY Underlying Earnings Per Share Of 1.46 Pence

April 25 (Reuters) - RDI Reit PLC:

* HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 1.46 PENCE, AN INCREASE OF 8.2%, WELL AHEAD OF MEDIUM TERM GROWTH TARGETS

* HY GROSS RENTAL INCOME INCREASED 2.1% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS (HY2017: INCREASED BY 3.3% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* HY EPRA COST RATIO (EXCLUDING DIRECT VACANCY COSTS) IMPROVED TO 15.7% (HY2017: 20.7%)

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.35 PENCE PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 3.9%, FULLY COVERED BY A PAY-OUT RATIO OF 92.5%

* HY EPRA NAV PER SHARE INCREASED 2.2% TO 42.3 PENCE