BRIEF-RDI Reit Says There Has Been Material Reduction In Occupancy And Future Bookings

March 19 (Reuters) - RDI Reit PLC:

* JSE: RPL - £34.4M OF STRATEGIC DISPOSALS AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* RDI REIT PLC - SALE OF PORTFOLIO, COMPRISING 3 RETAIL WAREHOUSES FOR EUR 34.2 MILLION, REFLECTS A 3.5 PER CENT DISCOUNT TO 31 AUGUST 2019 MARKET VALUES

* RDI REIT - THERE HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DEMAND FOR TRAVEL THAT RESULTED IN MATERIAL REDUCTION IN OCCUPANCY AND FUTURE BOOKINGS

* RDI REIT PLC - OVERALL FOOTFALL AND TRADING ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY ANTICIPATED STORE CLOSURES OF UNITS OCCUPIED BY DISCRETIONARY RETAILERS