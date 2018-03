BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings Files For Non-Timely 10-K With U.S. SEC

March 2 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc:

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS - EVALUATING EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS CONTROLS, PROCEDURES & IF MATERIAL WEAKNESSES EXIST IN INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS - EVALUATING FINANCIAL STATEMENT MATTERS THAT MAY RESULT IN ADJUSTMENTS TO PRIOR PERIODS’ AMOUNTS WHEN IT FILES ITS FORM 10-Q & 10-K

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS - POTENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS TO STATEMENTS RELATE PRIMARILY TO NON-CASH, RELATED PARTY DEALS

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS - POTENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS TO STATEMENTS ALSO RELATE TO COMPLIMENTARY USE BY ITS PERSONNEL OF GOLF FACILITY OWNED BY ITS CO-FOUNDERS