BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings postpones third quarter earnings release
November 2, 2017 / 9:12 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings postpones third quarter earnings release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/Max Holdings postpones third quarter earnings release and conference call

* Re/Max Holdings - will delay Q3 earnings release, conference call pending further work in connection with internal investigation​

* Re/Max - ‍in Oct, Board appointed special committee of independent directors to investigate allegations concerning actions of members of senior management​

* Re/Max Holdings Inc - ‍investigation by special committee is ongoing and company is currently unable to predict outcome or timing of its completion.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
