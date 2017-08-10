BRIEF-REA Group says FY revenue from core operations $671.2 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rea Group Ltd

* FY net profit attributable to members of parent $‍206.1​million versus $253 million

* FY revenue from core operations $671.2 million, up 16 percent

* 2017 final dividend per share 51 cents a share

* Expected that inclusion of new financial services segment will contribute revenue of between $26 million to $30 million in FY18

* Inclusion of new segment will result in rate of operating expense growth exceeding the rate of revenue growth

* Significant decline in new dwelling commencements during H2 of FY17 has continued, forecast to continue through FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)