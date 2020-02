BRIEF-Reach New Holdings Ltd Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic on Business Opeartions

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Reach New Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT HUIZHOU FACTORIES WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN RESUMING THEIR ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* FACTORIES LOCATED IN HUIZHOU OF GUANGDONG PROVINC RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 17 FEBRUARY

* EXPECTED THAT SHORTAGE OF LABOUR AS A RESULT OF ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES ARISING FROM EPIDEMIC IS TEMPORARY

* REACH NEW HOLDINGS LTD - CERTAIN WORKERS ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO HUIZHOU FACTORIES AS PLANNED

* EXPECTED THAT SHORTAGE OF LABOUR AS A RESULT OF ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES ARISING FROM EPIDEMIC IS TEMPORARY

* EXPECTED WILL BE LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN COMING FEW MONTHS

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTED THAT HUIZHOU FACTORIES WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN RESUMING ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)