May 7 (Reuters) - Reach PLC:

* REACH PLC - CONTINUES TO SUSPEND GUIDANCE

* REACH PLC - REVENUE PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS

* REACH PLC - FOR 4-MONTHS TO 26 APRIL, REVENUE DOWN 13.1% WITH PRINT REVENUE DOWN 15.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: