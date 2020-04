BRIEF-Reach Suspends Guidance For Financial Year 2020 And Beyond

April 6 (Reuters) - Reach PLC:

* REACH PLC - SUSPENDED GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 AND BEYOND.

* REACH PLC - ALL MEMBERS OF PLC BOARD, ALONG WITH SOME MEMBERS OF OUR MOST SENIOR EDITORIAL AND MANAGEMENT TEAM, WILL TAKE A PAY REDUCTION OF 20%

* REACH PLC - ALL COMPANY BONUS SCHEMES FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED AND BOARD RETAINS ITS DISCRETION OVER LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN.

* REACH PLC - WILL ALSO BE COMMUNICATING TODAY WITH REACH EMPLOYEES REGARDING A 10% PAY REDUCTION

* REACH PLC - 20% OF REACH COLLEAGUES TO BE FURLOUGHED UNDER GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB PROTECTION SCHEME IN UK.

* REACH PLC - WILL ALSO REGISTER FOR TEMPORARY WAGE SUBSIDY SCHEME IN IRELAND.

* REACH PLC - WILL NO LONGER PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 2019.

* REACH PLC - ALL OF OUR KEY NATIONAL AND REGIONAL PUBLICATIONS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE