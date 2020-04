BRIEF-React Group Says High Demand To Provide Decontamination, Infection Control Services

April 6 (Reuters) - React Group PLC:

* REACT GROUP PLC - EXPERIENCING HIGH DEMAND TO PROVIDE DECONTAMINATION AND INFECTION CONTROL SERVICES,

* REACT GROUP PLC - ENTERED INTO A NUMBER OF AGREEMENTS WITH TIER 1 CUSTOMERS TO PROVIDE A ‘FIRST-RESPONSE’ SERVICE TO SUPPORT MULTIPLE PREMISES IN ENGLAND AND WALES

* REACT GROUP PLC - TOO EARLY TO RELIABLY FORECAST IMPACT OF ANY SUSTAINED PERIOD OF ECONOMIC DISRUPTION ON OUR UNDERLYING BUSINESS

* REACT GROUP PLC - GROUP IS LIKELY TO HAVE DELIVERED A SMALL OPERATING PROFIT IN SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: