* AS OF MARCH 23, 2020, ALL OF COMPANY’S CINEMAS IN UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* HAS IMPLEMENTED ACTIONS TO FURTHER IMPROVE LIQUIDITY BY REDUCING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATING EXPENSES

* CO'S REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND HAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19