BRIEF-Reading International Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results And Covid-19 Updates

March 16 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* READING INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND COVID-19 UPDATES

* READING INTERNATIONAL QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $1.25

* READING INTERNATIONAL - FOR NOW, CONTINUING TO OPERATE MOVIE THEATERS IN U.S., AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* READING INTERNATIONAL - WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE GUIDANCE FROM GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES & ACT ACCORDINGLY, INCLUDING TEMPORARILY CLOSING MOVIE THEATERS

* READING INTERNATIONAL - WITH RESPECT TO REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS, AUSTRALIAN CENTERS REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* READING INTERNATIONAL- EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 16, PRODUCERS OF STOMP AT ORPHEUM THEATRE IN NEW YORK CITY WILL SUSPEND PERFORMANCES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* READING INTERNATIONAL - PRODUCERS OF SHOWS AT MINETTA LANE THEATRE & ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE HAVE SUSPENDED PERFORMANCES FOR NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text: Further company coverage: