BRIEF-Reading International Reports Trial Court Decision To Appoint Litem To Obtain Offers To Purchase RDI Voting Stock In James J. Cotter, Sr., Voting Trust

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* READING INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TRIAL COURT DECISION TO APPOINT TEMPORARY TRUSTEE AD LITEM TO OBTAIN OFFERS TO PURCHASE RDI VOTING STOCK IN JAMES J. COTTER, SR., VOTING TRUST

* READING INTERNATIONAL SAYS “ADVISED CALIFORNIA SUPERIOR COURT THAT IT OPPOSES APPOINTMENT OF A TEMPORARY TRUSTEE AD LITEM”

* READING INTERNATIONAL SAYS CO'S BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS POSITION THAT A SALE OF CO AT THIS TIME WOULD NOT BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF STOCKHOLDERS GENERALLY