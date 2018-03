March 29 (Reuters) - Real Alloy Holding Inc:

* REAL ALLOY ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF SALE TO COMPANY NOTEHOLDERS

* SAYS ON MARCH 29, U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED SALE OF CO TO NOTEHOLDERS, LED BY DDJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* SAYS UNDER TERMS OF EXECUTED ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT, PURCHASE PRICE COMPRISED OF A CASH PAYMENT, CREDIT BID IN AMOUNT OF US$184 MILLION