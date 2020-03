March 20 (Reuters) - Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd:

* REAL EST CRD INVSLTD - MARKET UPDATE

* REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD - THERE HAS BEEN NO CHANGE IN LEVERAGE QUANTUM AS A PERCENTAGE OF NAV SINCE MONTH END

* REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS - CO'S LIABILITIES, FINANCING SECURED BY MORE LIQUID END OF BOND PORTFOLIO, IS ABOUT £97M