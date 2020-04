BRIEF-Real Estate Investors Confirms Strong Rent Collection Across Portfolio For March

April 8 (Reuters) - Real Estate Investors PLC:

* CONFIRMS A STRONG RENT COLLECTION ACROSS PORTFOLIO FOR MARCH 2020 QUARTER, THOSE MONTHLY RENTS FALLING DUE AT BEGINNING OF APRIL

* HAVE SECURED A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF RENTS DUE AT MARCH QUARTER

* WORKING WITH OUR TENANTS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS TO FIND PAYMENT SOLUTIONS,

* WILL NOT BE LOOKING TO ACCOMMODATE A FULL WAIVER OF RENTS OR A RENT-FREE PERIOD.

* ACCEPT THAT THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* CONFIRMS THAT FINAL FULLY COVERED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF 1P PER SHARE, AS ANNOUNCED ON 17 MARCH 2020, WILL BE PAID ON 30 APRIL

* BOARD IS UNABLE TO COMMENT FURTHER ON OUTLOOK FOR COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: