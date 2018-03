March 20 (Reuters) - Real Estate Investors Plc:

* FY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £6.2 MILLION, UP 19.2%​

* ‍FY TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR 2017 3.125P, UP 19.0%​

* ‍SINCE YEAR END, AGREED TERMS FOR A NEW 5-YEAR FACILITY OF £10 MILLION WITH RBS AT 1.95% ABOVE LIBOR​

* ‍CONFIDENT WE WILL EXTRACT FURTHER VALUE FROM EXISTING PORTFOLIO & SEE RENTAL INCOME AND PORTFOLIO GROW FURTHER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: