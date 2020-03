BRIEF-Real Estate Investors Posts FY Revenue Of £16.6 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Real Estate Investors PLC:

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC - FY INCREASED REVENUE TO £16.6 MILLION (FY 2018: £15.6 MILLION) UP 6.4%

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £8.0 MILLION (FY 2018: £7.2 MILLION) UP 11.1%

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC - TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR 2019 OF 3.8125P (FY 2018: 3.5625P) UP 7%

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX TOTALLED £3.7 MILLION (2018: £8.4 MILLION)

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC - IN VIEW OF RAPID AND CHANGING SITUATION RELATING TO COVID-19, PROPERTY MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS - IN Q1 2020 TO DATE, EVIDENCED TRANSACTIONAL MARKET ACTIVITY THAT REVEALS STRONG OCCUPIER DEMAND, RENEWED INVESTOR APPETITE

* REAL ESTATE INVESTORS - TO DATE, NO NOTICEABLE EFFECT ON BUSINESS FROM VIRUS, TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY WHAT IMPACT MAY BE IN FUTURE