BRIEF-Real Good Food Expects Material Impact On Q1 Revenues As COVID-19 Hits

April 8 (Reuters) - Real Good Food PLC:

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC - REVENUES WERE BROADLY IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS ALTHOUGH PERFORMANCE WAS IMPACTED IN MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC -FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, AND BETTER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC - EXPECTS THERE TO BE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUES IN Q1 OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR AND POTENTIALLY THEREAFTER

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC - GROUP’S MANUFACTURING SITES REMAIN OPEN

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC - SUPPLYING CUSTOMERS WITH PRODUCT IN LINE WITH REDUCED LEVELS OF DEMAND

* REAL GOOD FOOD PLC - REMAINS WELL SUPPORTED BY ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND FUNDERS