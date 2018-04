April 2 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc:

* REAL GOODS SOLAR SAYS ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY SEC FILING

* AGREEMENT RELATING TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $10.75 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, $10 MILLION FUNDING AMOUNT OF SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES Source text (bit.ly/2JbKT2h) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)