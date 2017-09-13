FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Real Goods Solar says Thomas Mannik said would be resigning as principal accounting officer‍​
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Real Goods Solar says Thomas Mannik said would be resigning as principal accounting officer‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc

* Real Goods Solar - on September 8, Thomas Mannik informed company that effective September 21, would be resigning as principal accounting officer‍​

* Real Goods Solar says effective September 12, company’s board appointed alan fine, as CFO and chief administrative officer

* Real Goods Solar says effective September 21, board appointed Nicolle Dorsey, as company’s principal accounting officer and controller Source text: (bit.ly/2f4Fcco) Further company coverage:

