BRIEF-Real Industry and Real Alloy’S U.S. Operations initiate chapter 11 proceedings

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc

* REAL INDUSTRY AND REAL ALLOY’S U.S. OPERATIONS INITIATE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

* ‍REAL ALLOY‘S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, UNITED KINGDOM, NORWAY, CANADA AND MEXICO ARE NOT INCLUDED IN FILING​

* ‍REAL ALLOY‘S U.S. OPERATIONS OBTAIN ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY THROUGH DIP FINANCING​

* ‍TERRY HOGAN WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD REAL ALLOY AS PRESIDENT, AND HE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO REAL ALLOY BOARD OF DIRECTORS.​

* ‍MICHAEL HOBEY HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT AND INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT REAL INDUSTRY​

* ‍MICHAEL HOBEY WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT COMPANY​

* ‍HOBEY WILL ALSO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT REAL ALLOY.​

* ‍KYLE ROSS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT REAL INDUSTRY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: