May 9 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc:

* REAL INDUSTRY COMPLETES REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11

* REAL INDUSTRY INC - MET ALL REQUIREMENTS FOR COMPLETION OF ITS PLAN OF REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF BANKRUPTCY CODE

* EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE PLAN IS MAY 9, 2018

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLAN, ADOPTED NEW ORGANIZATIONAL DOCUMENTS, AND CHANGED NAME TO ELAH HOLDINGS, INC

* UNIT REAL ALLOY HOLDING INC EXPECTS TO EMERGE FROM ITS CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN Q2 OF 2018