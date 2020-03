March 6 (Reuters) - Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd:

* RECENT DISRUPTION BY COVID-19 CAUSED MANUFACTURING PLANT OF WUXI ZHENGQIAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR

* MANUFACTURING PLANT OF WUXI ZHENGQIAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO SINCE RESUMED OPERATIONS ON FEBRUARY 24TH

* CONTINUES TO FACE FUNDING SHORTAGE IN HONG KONG

* PRODUCTION OF CO'S HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS PRODUCTS IN WUXI CONTINUES AND BUSINESS OPERATION CARRIES ON