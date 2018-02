Feb 28(Reuters) - Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says an individual shareholder, Zhang Renhua, signs agreement to sell 75.2 million shares (5 percent stake) of the co to a limited partnership for 1.02 billion yuan

* Says the individual shareholder will hold 19.1 percent stake in the co, down from 24.1 percent

