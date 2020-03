March 26 (Reuters) - Realfiction Holding AB:

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB ANNOUNCES ITS YEAR-END REPORT

* Q4 REVENUE SEK 4.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 3.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY INTO 2021, EVEN IN EVENT OF A PROLONGED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)