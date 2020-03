BRIEF-Realfiction Updates Its Guidance, Pauses Its Test Launch Of Maas For Retail In Germany Due To Coronavirus Situation

March 26 (Reuters) - Realfiction Holding AB:

* REALFICTION UPDATES ITS GUIDANCE AND PAUSES ITS TEST LAUNCH OF MAAS FOR RETAIL IN GERMANY DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - COMPANY CAN NO LONGER BE CERTAIN THAT IT WILL REACH BREAKEVEN FOR ITS SALES ACTIVITIES IN 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY STATED

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - WILL NOT PROVIDE ANY NEW FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UNTIL CORONAVIRUS SITUATION STABILIZES

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - REALFICTION PAUSES ITS ONGOING TEST LAUNCH OF A MAAS MEDIA CHANNEL IN GERMANY AT 25 EDEKA STORES THAT WAS SUCCESSFULLY INITIATED IN MARCH 2020

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - HAS BEEN ABLE TO FURTHER DECREASE ITS OPERATIONAL COSTS BY ADJUSTING ITS TEAMS CONNECTED TO ITS MAAS FOR RETAIL IN NORDIC REGION AND MAAS FOR EXHIBITIONS SEGMENTS WITH A PERMANENT REDUCTION OF 2 EMPLOYEES AND A FURTHER REDUCTION OF 4 EMPLOYEES FOR A LIMITED TIME PERIOD

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - WE ARE STILL RECEIVING ORDERS IN 300-500 TSEK RANGE WITH DELIVERY IN COMING MONTHS

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - WE ARE STILL RECEIVING ORDERS IN 300-500 TSEK RANGE WITH DELIVERY IN COMING MONTHS

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB - EXPECTS NEGLIGIBLE SHORT-TERM EFFECTS AND NO LONG-TERM EFFECTS FROM PAUSING OF THESE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES