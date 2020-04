BRIEF-Realia Q1 Net Profit Down At 3.9 Mln Euros YoY

April 27 (Reuters) - REALIA Business SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 25.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 12.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE 93.7% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 93.1% YEAR AGO

* GROUP TOOK ON PROVISIONS OF 1.82 MILLION EUROS AS OF MARCH 31 TO COVER POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19

* THESE PROVISIONS WILL BE ADJUSTED IN THE FOLLOWING QUARTERS OF THE YEAR, IN THE LIGHT OF THE EVOLUTION OF THIS CRISIS Source text: bit.ly/3eTVXRu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)