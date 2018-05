May 23 (Reuters) - Realm Therapeutics PLC:

* REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC FILES FOR OFFERING OF 126.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTED BY ITS ADS - SEC FILING

* REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “RLM”

* REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC SAYS EACH ADS REPRESENTS 25 OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES Source text - (bit.ly/2s2OGIm)