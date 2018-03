March 12 (Reuters) - Realm Therapeutics Plc:

* CLINICAL UPDATE INCLUDING PR013 PHASE II RESULTS

* ‍PHASE 2 STUDY OF PR013, TOPICAL OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS, DID NOT DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY​

* ‍REALM HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THIS PROGRAM​