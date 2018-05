May 3 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp:

* REALOGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.21 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REALOGY HOLDINGS - CONTINUE TO EXPECT AGGREGATE Q2 TO Q4 OPERATING. EBITDA TO BE IN LINE WITH OR BETTER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* SEES Q2 COMBINED HOME SALE TRANSACTION VOLUME WILL INCREASE IN RANGE OF 2% TO 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR