BRIEF-Realpage To Acquire Clickpay For $218.5 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - RealPage Inc:

* REALPAGE TO ACQUIRE CLICKPAY

* REALPAGE INC - DEAL FOR $218.5 MILLION

* REALPAGE INC - ACQUISITION PURCHASE PRICE COMPOSED OF $76.3 MILLION IN SHARES OF REALPAGE COMMON STOCK AND $142.2 MILLION IN CASH

* REALPAGE INC - CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* REALPAGE INC - CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

* REALPAGE INC - ESTIMATES THAT CLICKPAY WILL CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF $23 MILLION FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, REPRESENTING 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 45%

* REALPAGE - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

* REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES