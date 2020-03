March 15 (Reuters) - RealReal Inc:

* THE REALREAL TEMPORARILY MAKES STORES AND LUXURY CONSIGNMENT OFFICES ACCESSIBLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

* REALREAL - TEMPORARILY SHIFTING ALL OF CO’S PHYSICAL LOCATIONS (STORES AND LUXURY CONSIGNMENT OFFICES) TO BE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY STARTING MARCH 16

* REALREAL - PLAN TO RETURN TO OUR FULL SERVICES ON MARCH 27