Feb 24 (Reuters) - REALTECH AG:

* GENERATED CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 10.7 MILLION IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.6 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA OF APPROX. MINUS EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS EUR 0.6 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF ABOUT MINUS EUR 1.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS EUR 0.8 MILLION)

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE OPERATING RESULT OF ABOUT EUR 0.7 TO 1.0 MILLION FOR FY 2020