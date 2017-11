Nov 29 (Reuters) - Realty Income Corp:

* REALTY INCOME PRICES $1.3 BILLION OF MULTI-TRANCHE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* ‍PRICING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2022, $550 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028​

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ‍$250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2047​

* ‍PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FOR 2022 NOTES WAS 101.773% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT FOR AN EFFECTIVE YIELD TO MATURITY OF 2.837%​