21 days ago
BRIEF-Realty Income Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Realty Income Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Realty Income Corp:

* Realty income announces operating results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.03 to $3.07

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $2.96 to $3.01

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

* Q2 FFO per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue rose 10.8 percent to $300.2 million

* Realty income corp - increasing 2017 affo per share guidance from $3.00 - $3.06 to $3.03 - $3.07

* Realty income corp - increasing 2017 acquisitions guidance from $1.0 billion to approximately $1.5 billion

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $299.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

