Feb 14 (Reuters) - Realworld Inc

* Says it plans to issue 685,600 new shares of its common stock to an investment limited liability partnership via private placement, at the price of 1,310 yen per share (898.1 million yen in total)

* Says the period of payment from March 2 to March 9

* Proceeds will be mainly used for loan repayment, working capital and investment fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mZFn4o

