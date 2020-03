March 19 (Reuters) - Reassure Group PLC (IPO-REG.L):

* REASSURE GROUP PLC - FY PROFORMA ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION3 UP £12BN TO £81BN; 2018: £69BN

* REASSURE GROUP PLC - FY SOLVENCY II RATIO UP 10PPT TO 155%; 2018: 145%

* REASSURE GROUP PLC - FY OPERATING PROFIT UP 57% TO £406M; 2018: £258M

* REASSURE GROUP PLC - LEGAL & GENERAL MATURE SAVINGS BOOK IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO TRANSFER TO REASSURE IN H1 2020