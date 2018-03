March 22 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PH-ILD WITH BARDOXOLONE METHYL FROM THE PHASE 2 LARIAT TRIAL

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 LARIAT TRIAL SHOWED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL