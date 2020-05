BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.98 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON MARCH 31, 2020, WE HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $624.5 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $664.3 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* COLLABORATION REVENUE WAS $1.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, AS COMPARED TO $7.8 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF YEAR PRIOR

* EXPECTS EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO ENABLE IT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: