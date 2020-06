BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt Of $350 Mln Related To Closing Of Previously Announced Strategic Investment

June 24 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF $350 MILLION RELATED TO CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - FINANCING INCLUDES $300 MILLION IN RETURN FOR SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF BARDOXOLONE METHYL

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - FINANCING ALSO INCLUDES $50 MILLION INVESTMENT IN 340,793 SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT $146.72/SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2Z92UqT) Further company coverage: