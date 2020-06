BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals & Blackstone Life Sciences Announce $350 Million Strategic Investment

June 11 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES ANNOUNCE $350 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES WILL LEAD A $350 MILLION ROYALTY AND EQUITY INVESTMENT IN REATA

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES INCLUDES $300 MILLION IN RETURN FOR ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF BARDOXOLONE

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - FINANCING ALSO INCLUDES $50 MILLION INVESTMENT IN 340,793 SHARES OF REATA'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT $146.72 PER SHARE