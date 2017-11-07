FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals enters first amendment to loan and security agreement​
November 7, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals enters first amendment to loan and security agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals says ‍on November 3, co entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement​ - SEC filing

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍loan agreement was amended to increase amount of term B loan to $20 million prior to term B loan increase milestone​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍agreement was amended to increase amount of term B loan to $25 million following term B loan increase milestone​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zqa50v) Further company coverage:

