Feb 19 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $6.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-3.90 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVE EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2021