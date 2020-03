BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Says Ongoing Trials In Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Stopped Due To High Risk Of COVID-19 To These Patients

March 30 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - ONGOING TRIALS IN PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION STOPPED DUE TO HIGH RISK OF COVID-19 TO THESE PATIENTS

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - SECOND YEAR OF PHASE 3 CARDINAL TRIAL CONTINUING AS PLANNED

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS IN FALCON TRIAL TEMPORARILY PAUSED

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS CLINICAL STUDIES AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES THAT SUPPLY CHAINS ARE ADEQUATE TO MEET 2020 CLINICAL, NONCLINICAL, CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING & CONTROL SUPPLY DEMANDS ACROSS ALL PROGRAMS

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 3 CATALYST STUDY NOT BEING STOPPED AS RESULT OF ANY BARDOXOLONE-RELATED SAFETY CONCERN

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS- INITIAL REVIEW OF AVAILABLE EFFICACY DATA PROVIDED BY DSMB IN CATALYST STUDY SUGGESTS THAT IT IS UNLIKELY TO MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS PLANNED NDA SUBMISSION FOR OMAVELOXOLONE IN FRIEDREICH’S ATAXIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: