* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces first patient enrolled in Part 2 of Moxie study of omaveloxolone for treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - Reata expects top-line data to be available in second half of 2019 for omaveloxolone​