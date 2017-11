Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Reata provides update on bardoxolone methyl from the american society of nephrology kidney week meeting

* Reata pharmaceuticals - activation of sites in phoenix phase 2 program to study bardoxolone in patients with other rare forms of chronic kidney disease

* Reata pharmaceuticals says anticipates that data from individual cohorts of phoenix will be released throughout second half of 2018 and 2019