BRIEF-Reata Provides Update On Phase 2 Portion Of Cardinal Study Of Bardoxolone Methyl In Patients With Alport Syndrome

April 11 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PHASE 2 PORTION OF THE CARDINAL STUDY OF BARDOXOLONE METHYL IN PATIENTS WITH ALPORT SYNDROME

* IN STUDY, BARDOXOLONE TREATMENT PRODUCED “SIGNIFICANT” INCREASE IN KIDNEY FUNCTION MAINTAINED THROUGH WEEK 36

* BARDOXOLONE CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN ALPORT SYNDROME PATIENTS

* ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: