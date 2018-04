BRIEF-Rebosis Property Fund Says CEO Mazwai Resigned With Immediate Effect

April 18 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* ANDILE MAZWAI, FOR PERSONAL REASONS, RESIGNED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND- BOARD HAS REQUESTED SISA NGEBULANA TO ASSUME FUNCTIONS OF A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN HIS ROLE AS EXECUTIVE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

* ‍DECIDED TO MOVE RESULTS PRESENTATION DATE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, 23 APRIL TO TUESDAY, 8 MAY​

* ANTICIPATES THAT PAYMENT DATE OF CASH DIVIDEND NUMBER 15 WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY, 28 MAY 2018